Over-the-air software updates now standard on all Jaguars and Land Rovers

Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) South Africa has announced that all of its latest model will be equipped as standard with over-the-air software updates regardless of it being fitted with the Touch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems.

As part of the upgrade, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now also included without any subscription cost as part of the Smartphone Pack, which can be retro fitted, without an additional fee, to all XE, XF, XJ, F-Type, F-Pace and I-Pace models made after 2016. On the Land Rover side, models included are the Discovery and Discovery Sport and from Range Rover, the Evoque, Velar, Sport and ‘conventional’ full-size model.

“Building on the connected capability of the new Defender, we have made our pioneering software-over-the-air capability for infotainment updates standard on all our vehicles. Of course, we want our existing customers to benefit from the latest connected features as well, which is why we are offering them a complimentary upgrade to enable this capability on their vehicles too,” JLR Director for Product Engineering, Nick Rogers, said in a statement.

“At Jaguar Land Rover, our vision is to create experiences people love for life, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. This programme is just one way in which we are making that commitment clear”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.