Honda’ new global small SUV possibly named ZR-V

The uncovering of a new trademark application in India has allegedly revealed the name of Honda’s forthcoming small SUV.

Touted as being a global model positioned below the HR-V, the mentioned request, submitted on 17 April under the ‘Automobiles’ sub-heading and posted by indianautosblog.com, seemingly confirms that the newcomer will be called ZR-V, which the online publication reports will see it being aimed at so-called generation Z buyers.

As reported in March, the ZR-V will serve as Honda’s contender in the vital ‘sub-four-metre’ category, and potentially ride on the same platform as the City sedan or even the Amaze.

In India though, the ZR-V now looks certain to replace the WR-V also sold in South America, with competition set to come from the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Kicks and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Outside of India, the ZR-V will go up against the Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, Opel Mokka, Renault Captur, Toyota Raize and Volkswagen T-Cross.

