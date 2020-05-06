Hyundai kicks-off teaser campaign for its Polo GTI rivalling i20 N

The third model after the Veloster and i30 to receive the performance N moniker, Hyundai has released the first official teaser video and images of the new i20 N.

Already seen on a number of online platforms undergoing testing, the three minute clip, shot in Arjeplog, Sweden, shows the i20 N being put through its paces by Hyundai’s factory World Rally Championship (WRC) driver, Thierry Neuville, during winter weather testing.

While still disguised, the accompanying images provides a hint of what to expect, with noticeable details being red brake calipers, a just visible lower front air intake, sportier alloy wheels, satin silver door handles and a significantly lowered ride height.

Aimed at the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST, the four-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris and Volkswagen Polo GTI, the i20 N will reportedly be powered by an uprated version of the standard 1.6 T-GDI engine, rumoured to produce 150 kW which will be send to the front wheels. Like its siblings it will feature a six-speed manual gearbox or a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

In addition to the i20 N, the video also shows Neuville piloting the i20 he campaigns in the WRC, as well as the Veloster-based RM19 research vehicle that uses a mid-mounted, 287 kW version of the i30 N’s 2.0-litre turbo engine.

With more details likely to emerge in the coming weeks and months, reports are that the i20 N will make its world debut either towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

