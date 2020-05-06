Motoring News 6.5.2020 11:46 am

Hyundai kicks-off teaser campaign for its Polo GTI rivalling i20 N

Charl Bosch
Hyundai kicks-off teaser campaign for its Polo GTI rivalling i20 N

i20 N will reportedly be powered by an uprated version of the standard 1.6 T-GDI engine, rumoured to produce 150 kW.

The third model after the Veloster and i30 to receive the performance N moniker, Hyundai has released the first official teaser video and images of the new i20 N.

Already seen on a number of online platforms undergoing testing, the three minute clip, shot in Arjeplog, Sweden, shows the i20 N being put through its paces by Hyundai’s factory World Rally Championship (WRC) driver, Thierry Neuville, during winter weather testing.

While still disguised, the accompanying images provides a hint of what to expect, with noticeable details being red brake calipers, a just visible lower front air intake, sportier alloy wheels, satin silver door handles and a significantly lowered ride height.

Aimed at the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST, the four-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris and Volkswagen Polo GTI, the i20 N will reportedly be powered by an uprated version of the standard 1.6 T-GDI engine, rumoured to produce 150 kW which will be send to the front wheels. Like its siblings it will feature a six-speed manual gearbox or a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

In addition to the i20 N, the video also shows Neuville piloting the i20 he campaigns in the WRC, as well as the Veloster-based RM19 research vehicle that uses a mid-mounted, 287 kW version of the i30 N’s 2.0-litre turbo engine.

With more details likely to emerge in the coming weeks and months, reports are that the i20 N will make its world debut either towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four-cylinder power and AWD standard on Hyundai Santa Cruz 22.4.2020
Dual-clutch Hyundai Veloster N revealed, previews self-shifting i30 N 21.4.2020
N-ergised Hyundai Kona will have all fours gripping 21.4.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May

News Update Kulula.com unable to operate, implements business rescue plan


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition