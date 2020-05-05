REPORT: Next Nissan Z-car could be called 480Z

The increasing speculation surrounding Nissan’s next generation Z-car has taken another twist with a fresh report from Japan claiming substantially more power than initially mentioned.

Poised to arrive next year with styling from not only the original Datsun 240Z but also the iconic Z32 generation 300ZX, the Spyder7 online forum has alleged that the new Z, as indicated last month, will feature a change in badge description with reference being made to the engine’s power output rather than its displacement.

However, while it is expects the 370Z’s normally aspirated 3.7-litre VQ37VHR V6 to make way for the Skyline, Infiniti Q50 and Q60’s twin-turbocharged VR30DDT 3.0-litre V6 as reported until now, the claimed output will rise from the 400 pferdestarke (PS) or 298 kW mentioned last month, to 480 PS or 373 kW, thus resulting in the moniker changing from 400Z to 480Z.

Pumping out significantly more grunt than its domestic rival, the Toyota Supra, the Z will allegedly not only keep the Z34 internal designation and FM-platform, but also the six-speed manual and optional seven-speed automatic transmissions.

It is worth noting though that the claims in questions have not been set in stone and could change in the weeks and months leading up to the Z’s world debut.

