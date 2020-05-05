Next generation of Peugeots coming in 2021 with all-new 308

Despite most of its line-up consisting of either facelift or new models, a new report from the United Kingdom has claimed that Peugeot’s next generation of all-new products will arrive towards the end of next year with the third generation 308.

According to Autocar, the 308 will introduce an updated version of the current EMP2 platform and feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining the 1.6 PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor. No word on an all-electric option has been made, as this will likely clash with the CMP-underpinned architecture of models such as the e-208 and e-2008.

While the 308 will continue to be offered as a five-door hatch or a four-door estate with a crossover model likely, the biggest change will centre on a change in propulsion for the performance GTi. Reportedly on course to feature the mentioned plug-in hybrid setup, a second electric motor, mounted on the rear axle, will be added, thus resulting in a four-wheel-drive layout for the first time, and an estimated output of 221 kW.

Like with the incoming hot 208 however, the GTi designation will be dropped in favour of the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) moniker, even in the UK where only the former will retain the hallowed GTi name. Aside from the newfound power, the PSE will get a reworked chassis, bespoke exterior detailing and unique interior trim.

As indicated, the 308 is set to bow next year with sales only commencing in early 2022.

