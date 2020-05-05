Motoring News 5.5.2020 10:07 am

BMW i8 successor’s plug already pulled

Charl Bosch
BMW i8 successor’s plug already pulled

Project had been placed on the backburner for quite some time.

BMW’s successor to the discontinued i8 has allegedly been cancelled before its intended debut in 2023.

Widely believed to have been previewed by the Vision M NEXT concept shown at BMW’s NextGen conference last year, the supposed 441 kW newcomer, according to a report by the BMW Blog, has had its development uprooted not only by the Coronavirus pandemic, but also costs.

Citing Germany’s Manager-Magazin, the online forum claims that the project had been placed on the backburner for quite some time, despite no official confirmation yet, as the development costs, a projected price tag of $160 000 (R2 942 320) according to Car and Driver, and volume simply made no financial sense for Munich to commence production.

As mentioned, the global impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in the closure of a number of factories and implemented lockdowns, has also been fingered as an attributing factor with the loss in revenue making the potential huge investment financially impossible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ndabeni-Abrahams says video of her dancing next to BMW is old 30.4.2020
Earlier arrival? New BMW M3 allegedly debuting in second half of 2020 22.4.2020
Trademark filing uncovers application for BMW X8 M 14.4.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition