No Courier but Maverick for Ford’s Bantam successor?

With styling reportedly set to come from the new Bronco Sport, a report from North America this weekend has alleged that Ford’s new half-ton pick-up could breathe new life in the dormant Maverick moniker instead of reviving the Courier or Ranchero names.

While it is already known that the long awaited spiritual successor to what South Africans knew as the Bantam will ride on the same C2 platform as the Focus and offer a choice of two EcoBoost engines, online publication The Fast Lane Truck has uncovered a 3D image of what is rumoured to be the newcomer’s tailgate with the Maverick insignia being prominent.

Despite speculating the name as perhaps denoting a special edition version of the F-150 or indeed the US-spec Ranger, the publication has gone a step further by speculating its use for not only the Courier/Ranchero, but an entirely different model using the same T6 platform as the ‘standard’ Bronco.

Although the Blue Oval has refused to comment on any of the claims, or indeed the barrage of pre-production spy images that first emerged two years ago, expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks and months leading up to its world debut next year.

