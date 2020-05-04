 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 4.5.2020 07:02 am

From start to finish: Elvene Coetzee-Vonk

Andre de Kock
PREMIUM!
From start to finish: Elvene Coetzee-Vonk

“I believe that our current crises will eventually pass”.

She is petite, pretty, married, a business woman, plus a qualified mathematics, arts, culture and technology teacher. She is also a triple overall South African Rally Navigators’ champion and currently employed as co-driver by the Ford Castrol Cross Country Team. But then, it would seem inevitable that Elvene Coetzee-Vonk would pursue a career in the motorsport arena. Her father is the legendary Kassie Coetzee, who rallied a variety of Nissan – mainly Skylines – in the late 1970s and early 80s, before winning many Cross Country races for the works Toyota Hilux team. Having grown up around motorsport, she was...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.