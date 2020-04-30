Motoring News 30.4.2020 01:25 pm

Seven-seat Jeep Compass to be revealed in 2021 as Grand Compass

Charl Bosch
Inclusion of a third row will result in a boot space ranging from 110-litres to around 700-litres with the second row folded down.

It’s planned debut this year delayed until next year , a new report from Brazil has divulged more details of the incoming seven-seat Jeep Compass.

Forming part of the four year old Compass’ first facelift, Auto Esporte reports that Fiat-Chrysler Automobile’s rival for the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be called the Grand Compass, thus falling in-line with Jeep’s upscale nomenclature used for not only the Grand Cherokee, but also the Chinese market Grand Commander and the incoming Grand Wagoneer.

Based on the report, the inclusion of a third row will result in a reported 12 cm third window and boot space ranging from 110-litres to around 700-litres with the second row folded down.

Aside from the third row, the facelift will bring a new seven-slot grille and headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new bootlid spoiler and restyled alloy wheels.

Inside, except upgraded materials, a new UConnect touchscreen infotainment system and more than likely an expanded array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Up front, the Brazilian spec Compass will have the option of the 1.3-litre turbocharged Firefly engine used in the Fiat Argo, while other markets are set to retain the normally aspirated 2.0 and 2.4-litre Tigershark petrols, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo-petrol and the 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel.

As before, drive will go to the front wheels as standard with four-wheel-drive being optional, via a choice of four transmissions; a six-speed manual, a nine-speed automatic, a six-speed dual-clutch and for the first time, a CVT.

A sales hit in Brazil and India where local production supplements the main assembly plant in Mexico, expect the updated Compass to arrive on local shores either next year on in 2022.

