Ford’s incoming half-tonner poised to get Bronco Sport looks

With alleged details slowly emerging, a fresh report from the United States has claimed that Ford’s revived half-ton pick-up could take aesthetic cues from the Bronco Sport when it debuts next year.

Reportedly seen last month by a number of select dealers, MotorTrend claims that the newcomer, tipped to revive the Courier name, will also draw heavily from the North American Ranger, with the accompanying render seeing it being additionally influenced by the Explorer.

Underpinned by the same C2 platform as the Focus, the Courier, which reports have claimed could also be called Ranchero, will likely come powered by the same EcoBoost engies as the Bronco Sport, namely the 132 kW 1.5 and 177 kW 2.0-litre, both paired to an eight-speed automatic.

Known internally as the P758, the Courier/Ranchero will be built at the Hermosillo Plant in Mexico once production of the Fusion and its rebadged Lincoln MKZ sibling ends later this year.

A possibility of it returning to South Africa as the spiritual successor to the Bantam (main) is however unknown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.