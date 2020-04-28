Toyota not letting go of oil-burning V8 just yet

With V6 power for the eagerly awaited Land Cruiser 300 all but confirmed, a new report from Australia has claimed that Toyota has no intentions of dropping the long serving 4.5 D-4D V8 turbodiesel engine just yet.

In spite of the automaker’s aim of hybrid powertrains across its line-up as standard by 2025, carsguide.com.au, citing an unnamed Toyota Australia spokesperson, has stated that the engine will continue in the workhorse Land Cruiser 76 and 79 for the time being.

“There are currently no planned changes to the Land Cruiser 70 series availability, or to its powertrain,” the representative said.

What remains unknown though is whether the engine’s departure in the Land Cruiser 200, where it utilities a twin-turbo setup for an output of 195kW/620Nm, will see it replace the singe turbo in the 76 and 79 that produces 151kW/430Nm.

This stems from reports that the six-cylinder turbodiesel in the 300 could produce in the region of 200kW/650Nm despite its smaller size.

While the 300’s unveiling has already been confirmed for next year, the introduction of a new or updated 70-series has so far not yet been mentioned.

