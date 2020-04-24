Is Isuzu getting ready to unveil a subtly tweaked MU-X?

With official confirmation still to be made, the posting of what appears to be new images on its social media platforms and website has hinted that Isuzu is getting ready to introduce a subtly updated version of the MU-X.

Compared to the snaps that have accompanied Isuzu’s rival for the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest since its debut two years, the newest depictions sees the chrome lower half of the front bumper making way for an all-black design with the side steps now also black, while the alloy wheels mirror those of the D-Max X-Rider. No image of the interior was however provided.

In addition, the MU-X‘ spec sheet appears unchanged with the existing two model line-up retaining the evergreen 3.0 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine that produces 130kW/380Nm. The six-speed automatic gearbox is also kept along with the option of rear-or-four-wheel-drive.

The colour palette meanwhile consists of seven hues; Splash White, Havana Brown, Obsidian Grey, Titanium Silver, Cosmic Black, Silky White Pearl and Red Spinel Mica. Priced at R618 000 for R684 500 for the four-wheel-drive, the apparent updates have been communicated to Isuzu South Africa for final clarification.

