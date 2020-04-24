Incoming facelift the last update for Kia Stinger

In an apparent reversal of previous claims, Kia has allegedly sealed the fate of the Stinger with a new report from South Korea claiming that a second generation won’t be happening after all.

Despite being spied at the end of last month wearing significant layers of masking, The Korean Car Blog reports that the mid-life facelift will indeed be the first and last upgrade of Kia‘s halo performance sedan, which has sold poorly in key markets as attention will switch to the G70 made by sister brand Hyundai’s upscale Genesis division.

Not helped by the Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in a number of factories closing, the report also makes reference to the Stinger failing to be seen as a premium product despite Kia having gone to great lengths to market it as a sportier but more luxurious offering than the products it has become known for.

The expected facelift will however see the Stinger go out with not only revised looks, but also more power with the current 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engines set to be replaced by the 2.5-litre turbo and 3.5-litre twin-blown V6 that debuted with the Genesis G80.

In its home market, the Stinger will reportedly be unveiled in July, but chances of it returning to South Africa, where 28 models were sold via a dedicated Kia online showroom from July to September 2018, are slim.

