Can this be it? Facelift Toyota Hilux goes live in apparent leaks

Having been previewed in a number of reports and seen wearing layers of disguise in numerous pre-production spy shots, first images of the facelift Toyota Hilux have now allegedly leaked online.

Somehow obtained and posted by UAE website, Milele Motors, the images shows the Hilux mirroring the North American Tacoma with a much aggressive look in the form of a bolder grille, new headlights with central horizontal LEDs and L-shaped inlets on the flanks of the bumper.

According to the site, the lights themselves will be bi-LED units although lower spec derivatives will continue to have conventional halogen bulbs. Likely also reserved for top-spec models are new alloy wheel options ranging from 17 to 18-inches.

While nothing about the silhouette has changed, the rear facia sport new light clusters in a vertical ‘M’ design with full LEDs and seemingly nothing else. In total, and likely depending on the market, a choice of eleven are provided; Metallic Grey and Silver, Super White II, Attitude Black Metallic, Dark Blue Metallic, Orange Metallic, Oxide Bronze Metallic, Crimson Spark Red Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic, White Pearl and Emotional Red.

No images of the interior or technical details were revealed, but expect snippets to be uncovered in the following weeks and months leading up to the Hilux‘s reported unveiling in July.

