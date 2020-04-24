 
 
24.4.2020

America’s most wanted SUVs in South Africa: Part 2

Charl Bosch
CX-9 represents the pointy end of Mazda’s SUV range, but compared to its rivals, sales have been poor to say the least.

As much as they have become the bane of many buyers over the years, the facts are just that. The SUV, no matter how small or big, has become the modern day family’s preferred choice of vehicle with the added benefit of not being tarmac bound. What’s more, mention the three letters denoting the Sports Utility Vehicle, plus its various sub-divisions, the mind immediately heads across the pond to North America where the initial boom of the late 1980s and especially the early 1990s saw every manufacturer rush to join a section of the market that has become one of...



