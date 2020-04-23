All-new Opel Mokka coming with a spark as first teaser emerges

With sales having come to an end last year after a reported 200 000 units, Opel has released the first official teaser image and video (below) of the new Mokka.

The second model after the Corsa to make use of hardware from parent company PSA, the Mokka will ride on the same EMP1 platform as its hatch sibling, the Peugeot 208 and 2008 as well as the DS 3 Crossback, and drop the X suffix applied at its mid-life facelift four years ago.

Set to incorporate styling from the GT X Experimental concept of two years ago, with Opel describing the looks as “clear“ and “detoxed“, the biggest hint provided by the supplied 24 second clip is an all-electric powertrain likely to be the same as the e-Corsa.

Outputting 100kW/260Nm thanks to a 50 kWh lithium-ion battey pack, and offering a range of 330 km, the electric e-Mokka will serve as the range-topping model with other units set to consist of the 1.2 PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5 Blue CDTi turbodiesel. As before, drive will go to the front wheels only.

In a statement, Rüsselsheim also confirms that the Mokka will sport a “fully digitised interior“ and that its designers had “paid close attention to [a] reduction to the essentials (sic)“.

“I can promise that the new Mokka will be one of the most exciting cars in our long history. This second generation shows everything Opel stands for today and in the future, it will change the perception of our brand. Our engineers still have important work to do, but I’m looking forward to presenting the new Mokka soon,“ CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Going on sale in Europe from early next year, the Mokka is currently being studied for South African introduction, which, if approved, could see it debuting soon after its European equivalent.

