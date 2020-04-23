Motoring News 23.4.2020 06:43 am

Toyota Yaris underpinned new crossover debuts today

Charl Bosch
Toyota Yaris underpinned new crossover debuts today

The still-to-be-named newcomer will be powered by a hybrid drivetrain and have the option of all-wheel-drive.

One of the number of models effected by the cancelled Geneva Motor Show last month, a new report from Spain has alleged that Toyota’s new Yaris-based crossover will make its eagerly awaited debut later today (23 April).

Spied earlier this month masquerading underneath a Yaris body, but already teased in a single rear-end shot plus the outline sketch displayed, the still-to-be-named newcomer will be powered by a hybrid drivetrain, likely the same as the 1.5-litre petrol as its hatch sibling, and have the option of all-wheel-drive.

According to autonocion.com however, the GA-B underpinned crossover will come powered by a conventional 1.0-litre petrol engine, anticipated to be the turbocharged unit from the Raize offered in Asia. Transmissions are likely to consist out of a six-speed manual or a CVT.

Like the Yaris, production will take place at the Valenciennes plant in France with sales, according to the online platform, set to commence either at the end of this year or in early 2021.

