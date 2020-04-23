 
 
Motoring News 23.4.2020 06:44 am

The rule of Godzilla resumes

Mark Jones
Nissan returned to the top spot once again with the 397kW/628Nm GT-R Track Pack but ironically, the 390kW/612Nm model was fractionally faster in 2011.

With The Citizen Motoring’s usual operations put on hold due to the current national lockdown, performing our usual high performance road tests are simply not possible. However, we have every intention of keeping petrolheads and enthusiasts interested during these times and for this we require the reserve gear. I have been sniffling through my archives and discovered some interesting numbers in his detailed records from the last 16 years. For some light entertainment and an interesting glimpse into how things have evolved over time, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 fastest cars – in terms of 0 to 100 km/h – for every year...



Lock Down

