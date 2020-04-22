 
 
Motoring News 22.4.2020 07:49 am

Plugged-in Volvo XC90 has real shocking power

Mark Jones
Should you want to charge the battery from empty to full, this process will take around three and a half hours, at a cost of R22.

Like it or not, but the motoring industry is charging towards an electrified future (did you see what I did there?). In first world countries, this technology is being adapted at a rapid pace. Here on the tip of Africa, not so much. There are a few basic reasons for this. Unlike most other countries around the world, our government is not so forthcoming with financial incentives for those that import electric vehicles. Pure electric vehicles in South Africa cost exponentially more than they should when compared to what they sell for overseas. And our ”favourite” state owned enterprise, Eskom, who...
