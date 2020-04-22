New Mitsubishi Outlander coming with Dynamic Shield face

With the recent leaking of several images depicting sister brand Nissan’s new X-Trail, a new report from Brazil has provided a glimpse of what to expect from the new Mitsubishi Outlander.

According to motor1.com Brazil, the Outlander, which will ride on the same platform as the X-Trail, will join the ASX, Eclipse Cross, Triton, Pajero Sport and Xpander in receiving the marque’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language that debuted on the former. In addition, certain aesthetics elements will also be derived from the Engelberg Tourer Concept that bowed in Tokyo last year as indicated by CEO for Europe, Bernard Loire in December.

Underneath its bonnet, the Outlander will share its powerunits with the X-Trail, but with the focus skewed more towards the top-selling, in Europe, plug-in hybrid version given that turbodiesel engines will no longer be offered.

Already on in a number of online platforms decked-out in heavy layers of masking, expect details and more than likely production images of the Outlander to emerge well before its confirmed world debut in the second quarter of this year.

