Dual-clutch Hyundai Veloster N revealed, previews self-shifting i30 N

Dual-clutch boasts an overboost function resulting in torque rising from 353 Nm to 378 Nm, which is however obtained using a new shift mode dubbed ‘N Grin Shift’.

Two years after making its debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Hyundai has detailed the updated Veloster N now fitted with the marque’s brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Heading for the i30 N later this year, the box will seemingly be offered only on the flagship Veloster N Performance, which uses the 202 kW version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Like its six-speed manual sibling, the dual-clutch boasts an overboost function resulting in torque rising from 353 Nm to 378 Nm, which is however obtained using a new shift mode rather accurately dubbed ‘N Grin Shift’. In addition, two other settings are offered; ‘N Power Shift’ and ‘N Track Sense Shift’. Surprisingly, no performance figures were revealed,

Aside from the transmission, the N’s specification list has also been tweaked with the touchscreen infotainment system now measuring eight-inches instead of seven, while the standard sound system makes way for a nine-speaker JBL audio. A new option is the so-called N Light Sport bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara that is said to be two kilograms lighter than the standard chairs.

Going on sale in South Korea later this month, the dual-clutch Veloster N is not expected to touch down in South Africa soon given that neither the manual N or indeed the ‘standard’ Veloster Turbo are offered locally.

