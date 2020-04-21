Motoring News 21.4.2020 10:31 am

Ford EcoSport gets safer

Charl Bosch
Revisions sees the inclusion of Collision Mitigation on the mid-range Trend and flagship Titanium.

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has backed the unveiling of the automatic transmission equipped EcoSport Ambiente earlier this month up with mainly safety upgrades on the mid-range Trend and flagship Titanium derivatives.

While technical details remain as is, the revisions sees the inclusion of Collision Mitigation on both, with the former benefiting from an adaptive speed limiter and the latter from front parking sensors.

A four year/120 000 km warranty plus a four year/60 000 km service plan are standard across the range.

PRICING

EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente – R279 900

EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente AT – R297 600

EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente – R289 900

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend – R319 200

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend AT – R333 900

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium – R357 000

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium AT – R370 400

