Next Ford Mustang set to go hybrid

Its rollout of electrified models set to intensify over the coming years, a new claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that the next generation Ford Mustang will come with a hybrid drivetrain when it debuts in two years’ time.

According to the Autocar, the internally designated S650 Mustang will continue to be offered in both left-and-right-hand-drive like the current S550, but while the V8 engine looks set to remain, it will be paired to an electric motor in order to not only improve output, but reduce emissions and therefore helping Ford bring its fleet average down to comply with the new 95 g/km limit set to be imposed in Europe next year.

The inclusion of the hybrid powertrain goes further with the publication claiming that the two electric motors will be placed “directly to [the] opposing sides of the engine”, meaning a four-wheel-drive configuration for the first time in the Mustang’s 56 year history.

While it remains to be seen whether non-electrically assisted engines would feature in addition to the hybrid, what also looks set is a switch in platform to the CD6 currently used by the Explorer and its upscale Lincoln Aviator offshoot.

Based on the publication’s claims, the Mustang will feature a more evolutionary look and keep hold of the coupe and cabriolet bodystyles, but with an interior derived from the controversial all-electric Mach-E that bowed last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.