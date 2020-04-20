Motoring News 20.4.2020 01:27 pm

Ford Everest off to the EcoBoost hills

Charl Bosch
Ford Everest off to the EcoBoost hills

Producing a reported 202kW/455Nm, the engine is two kilowatts and 35 Nm up on the North American Ranger.

The prospect of a Raptor model not happening anytime soon, petrol power will soon become available in the Ford Everest for the first time according to a new report from India.

Until now offered solely with diesel power in the shape of the 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre Duratorq engines, plus the single and bi-turbocharged versions of the 2.0-litre powerunit, indianautosblog.com has alleged that petrol propulsion will come from the familiar 2.3 EcoBoost engine used in the Mustang, US-spec Ranger and various other North American models from both the Blue Oval and its upscale Lincoln division.

The Indian online publication’s claim stems from the spotting of an Everest in China last week, where a blue-and-green EcoBoost badge was noted below the Mandarin ‘Everest’ insignia on the bootlid. Producing a reported 202kW/455Nm, the engine is two kilowatts and 35 Nm up on the North American Ranger, but retains the ten-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors.

Despite its key rival, the Toyota Fortuner offering a petrol engine in the form of the normally aspirated 2.7 as its base powerunit, the EcoBoost Everest is unlikely to be offered in South Africa given the market’s preference for diesel power.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Roush fettled Mustang a wild tribute to founder 20.4.2020
Ford expects $2bn loss in Q1 as virus shutdowns hit sales 17.4.2020
Step-down Ford Everest XLT not afraid of climbing 15.4.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition