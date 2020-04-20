Motoring News 20.4.2020 12:54 pm

Roush fettled Mustang a wild tribute to founder

Output from the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 rises from 331kW/529Nm in the regular Mustang GT, to a monstrous 578kW/908Nm.

Famed Ford tuner Roush Performance has unveiled yet another high powered version of the Mustang, of which only three are coming to South Africa.

Celebrating founder Jack Roush’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the simply titled Jack Roush Edition Mustang boasts the Blue Oval’s MagneRide suspension, an adjustable carbon fibre rear wing, a Roush branded lower air intake and grille, a carbon fibre splitter at the front, Roush alloy wheels, carbon fibre side skirts plus red Brembo brake calipers.

Although on mention or indeed images of the interior was made available, power and torque figures were with output from the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 rising from 331kW/529Nm in the regular Mustang GT, to a monstrous 578kW/908Nm thanks to the inclusion of a phase Three Roush supercharger. No performance figures or indeed pricing were divulged.

