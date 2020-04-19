 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 19.4.2020 12:00 pm

New or pre-owned – choose wisely

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
New or pre-owned – choose wisely

Buying a car is a big financial decision and making the right choice is crucial.

Apart from buying property, acquiring a car is most likely the biggest financial decision most people will make during their lifetimes. And because a very small percentage of people are blessed to have the kind of cash required to buy a car lying around, having your vehicle financed is the most accessible way to own a set of wheels. But vehicle finance binds you into a contract with a financial institution that dictates prompt repayments over a number of years which includes an initiation fee, interest and monthly admin fees. In other words, it’s not like buying a shirt you...



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.