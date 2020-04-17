 
 
Motoring News 17.4.2020 08:26 am

McLaren makes grand entrance

Mark Jones
Another highlight in 2012 was Audi RS 3 Sportback pipping BMW 1 Series M in what has become an epic war.

With The Citizen Motoring’s usual operations put on hold due to the current national lockdown, performing our usual high performance road tests are simply not possible. However, we have every intention of keeping petrolheads and enthusiasts interested during these times and for this we require the reserve gear. I have been sniffling through my archives and discovered some interesting numbers in his detailed records from the last 16 years. For some light entertainment and an interesting glimpse into how things have evolved over time, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 fastest cars – in terms of 0...



Lock Down

