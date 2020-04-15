 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 15.4.2020 07:48 am

Step-down Ford Everest XLT not afraid of climbing

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Step-down Ford Everest XLT not afraid of climbing

Instead of thinking as the XLT as a down-specced Limited, I’d much rather entertain the idea of the Limited being an up-specced XLT.

Football coach Steve Komphela is never one to mince his words. One of his famous quotes that made its way into folklore is that ‘’statistics are like a bikini, they don’t reveal everything’’. Komphela was referring to football statistics of course, but those words ring true in most cases numbers are involved. Take new vehicle sales figures for instance. Healthy figures might be the lifeblood that keeps manufacturers in business, but it’s not entirely a true reflection of what a vehicle is capable of or not. Impressive sales numbers don’t necessarily constitute a superior product, whereas low returns most certainly...
Related Stories
Entry-level Ford EcoSport now with two pedal option 5.4.2020
RGM turns the wick up on Ford Ranger Raptor 3.4.2020
Leaked documents suggests Ford Mustang Mach 1 will not only replace the Bullitt 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.