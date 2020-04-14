Trademark filing uncovers application for BMW X8 M

Very much flying under the radar until initial details started emerging last year, a new report from Australia has uncovered a trademark application pointing to a high performance M version of the still-to-be-seen BMW X8.

Five months ago, the BMW Blog reported that prototypes of the coupe-styled model had been seen testing near the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina, and that it could potentially spawn the very first plug-in hybrid M Performance version rumoured to be called the M45e. In this form, the X8 appears set to use the same powerplant as the X5 eDrive 45i, albeit with more power than the 290kW/600Nm produced by the hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol.

A prior report from Automobile Magazine however claimed that the M Performance could combine a V8 engine, more than likely the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, with a 150 kW electric motor that would result in a output of 552 kW and a mammoth 1 001 Nm, figures which trounce the 430kW/850Nm made by the soon-to-be-discontinued bi-turbo 6.6-litre V12 used in the M760Li xDrive.

Based on the latest findings by caradvice.com.au, the trademark filling for the moniker X8 M, first discovered by the X7 Forum, has seemingly suggested that the latter powerunit could be used given the X8’s reported placing above the X7 (main).

While it is certain that lesser models will be offered with the same range of petrol and diesel engines, the X8 will allegedly be even more luxurious with a series of unique fittings both inside and out. If the patents are indeed true, expect the X8 M to debut either next year or in 2022, but only after the unveiling of the ‘regular’ model.

