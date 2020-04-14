Change in badge will see next Nissan Z-car become 400Z

Having submitted a new logo application last month, a fresh claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that the replacement for the Nissan 370Z will adopt a new designation and become the 400Z.

Last year, Japan’s Best Car reported that the Z will return to forced induction for the first time since the immortal 300ZX, and eschew the current normally aspirated 3.7-litre VQ37VHR V6 engine for the 3.0-litre VR30DDT twin-turbo V6 used in the Skyline as well as the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. In those models, the twin-blown six produces either 224kW/400Nm or 298kW/475Nm.

According to Autocar, the Z, which will allegedly take visual inspiration from not only the original Datsun 240Z but also the Z32 generation 300ZX when it premiers next year, will keep the twin-turbo configuration, but as the moniker implies, adopt the latter powerunit which produces 400 PS. It therefore signals a departure from previous generations where the badge made reference to the engine’s displacement.

Reportedly already seen by a number of dealers in the United States, and conforming to Nissan’s mentioned claims of harking back to its predecessors, the Z will allegedly keep the current FM platform, but in accordance with previous reports, also retain the seven-speed automatic gearbox and the six-speed manual. Along with the platform, the Z34 internal moniker is slated to be carried over as well.

The biggest unknown though, according to the publication, is whether the newcomer will be offered in right-hand-drive for the UK due to the stringent World Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) regulations that come into effect in Europe last year. Expect more details to be uncovered in the coming weeks and months.

