Mazda’s new mild-hybrid straight-six out as early as next year?

With leaked patent sketches having emerged earlier this year, more details of Mazda’s incoming all-new straight-six engine has surfaced ahead of its rumoured debut in the next generation 6.

Already confirmed to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a displacement of 3.0-litres, the report from carsguide.com.au states that the configuration will include both petrol and diesel units, as well as the spark controlled compression ignition SkyActiv-X that premiered in four-cylinder 2.0-litre form in the new 3 last year.

As is also known, the new engine will not only be used by the new 6, but also the next generation of certain Toyota and Lexus sedans and coupes as part of a joint venture that will see the models in question riding on a new rear-wheel-drive platform. For Hiroshima, it will be its first rear-wheel-drive architecture since the H-platform that bowed out with the Sentia sedan in 1999. Also part of the underpinnings is a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In stark contrast to prior reports, the Australian online publication has hinted that the new 6 could arrive as early as next year and not 2022, while the first Toyota models are only due in 2026 with the next generation Lexus IS and RC.

