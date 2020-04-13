Booted Honda City patents emerge, Ballade hatch possible for South Africa?

With the verdict still out on whether Honda will bring the new City to South Africa as the Ballade, a series of patent images have emerged showing a new hatchback derivative that will become available in a number of mainly Asian markets later this year.

Initially reported back in February, indianautosblog.com has obtained more of the supplied patents of the still-to-be-named model, which bears the same front-end as the sedan, but with the same silhouette as the much maligned GH Subaru Impreza and a rear facia seemingly taken from the Mitsubishi ASX.

Aside from hatchback rear, the newcomer is likely to retain the same interior and spec, depending on the trim level, as the sedan, with power expected to come from the 90kW/173Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Other markets are likely to receive a hybrid as well as a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine mated as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox with the mentioned CVT set to be optional.

