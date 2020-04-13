No Quadrifoglio Verde for Alfa Romeo Tonale

Its world debut pushed back to next year in spite of already having been seen, a new report from Italy has alleged that the Alfa Romeo Tonale will not have a Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) performance model as its flagship anytime soon.

According to Autoblog Italy, the apparent decision comes as a result of the Tonale being pitched as a premium model that places emphasis on luxury and comfort rather than performance. To this end, the Tonale will forgo its sibling’s Giorgio platform and instead ride on a version of parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s Small Wide architecture used by the Jeep Compass and Renegade.

While nothing about powertrains have mentioned so far, the publication states that the top-range Tonale will make use of the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers its siblings, albeit with the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for a total output of 243 kW.

With tooling at the Pomigliano d’Arco Plant in Naples having already started, the Tonale is expected to enter production in the second quarter of next year, but chances are that it premiere officially at the end of this year, according to the online platform.

