BMW 4 Series will have June online debut

Uncovered back in February sporting the new oversized and controversial kidney grille, a new report has alleged that the all-new BMW 4 Series could debut as early as June.

Reportedly set to have bowed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the BMW Blog claims that the presentation will instead be streamed online due the banning of large scale public gatherings in various countries.

Tipped to be the most divisive BMW since the Chris Bangle-penned E65 generation 7 Series, the new Four, which carries the internal moniker G22, will once again be offered as a coupe, cabriolet and four-door Gran Coupe with its interior set to be identical to that of the 3 Series on which it is again based.

The same is also expected underneath the bonnet with the same choice of turbocharged petrol and turbodiesel engines, as well as a first-time plug-in hybrid derivative. Shown as a concept (main) earlier this year, the range will be capped off by the all-electric i4 plus the M4 in 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.