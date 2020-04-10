Isuzu D-Max underpinned new Mazda BT-50 coming this year?

A model that has remained largely under wraps with very little being revealed, a new report from Australia has alleged that long overdue next generation Mazda BT-50 could debut as early as this year.

According to carsguide.com.au, the alleged rumour stems from Hiroshima’s new alliance partner, Isuzu, unveiling the all-new D-Max Down Under around July, which could result in the BT-50 arriving a few months later and not next year as believed until now.

Although the online publication has admitted that the claim is purely speculative with no comment from Mazda Australia having been made, what is known is that the BT-50 will be a fully supplied D-Max as Isuzu has carried all the development work out with no assistance.

“This was developed solely by Isuzu, and we have decided to supply or provide this vehicle to Mazda as an OEM. We independently developed this D-Max,” Isuzu spokesperson Eiji Mitsuhashi was quoted by the online publication as saying last year.

Moving from the current T6 platform used by the Ford Ranger and Everest to Isuzu’s Dynamics Drive, the BT-50 will come powered by the same 140kW/450Nm 3.0 D-TEQ engine and have the option of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to the rear wheels as standard, or all four via a selectable four-wheel-drive system with low range.

Matters are clearer in South Africa though where the BT-50 is only expected to arrive in 2021 after Isuzu’s announcement in February that sales of the D-Max will also commence next year due to the changes in tooling at the Port Elizabeth factory.

