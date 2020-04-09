All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee will have Alfa Romeo hardware

With pre-production testing well underway and sightings of test mules already making the rounds on various online platforms, a new report from the United States has shed more light on the incoming fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Previously reported as heading for production in the fourth quarter of this year with sales commencing in 2021, an extensive report by Car and Driver claims that the, for now, flagship Jeep will finally switch from the Mercedes-Benz M-Class derived platform, to the Giorgio architecture currently used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

While still providing seating for five with the role of seven-seater set to be filled by the Ram-based Wagoneer and upscale Grand Wagoneer, the publication alleges that the new Grand will be longer than the current ten-year old model and feature a completely redesigned interior with significantly upgraded levels of equipment and technology.

As before, the Grand Cherokee will offer a choice of two-or-all-wheel-drive with a four-wheel-drive system incorporating low-range set to continue, while the selection of powerunits will likely mirror those of not only the Wrangler and Gladiator, but also the Ram 1500.

In this regard, options could include the hybrid and non-electrically assisted 2.0-litre turbocharged Hurricane four-cylinder, the stalwart 3.6 Pentastar V6 with or without the eTorque mild-hybrid system, the equally long-serving 5.7 Hemi V8 also in non-hybrid and eTorque flavours, plus the 6.2 Hemi supercharged V8 currently reserved for the Trackhawk. Also set to be offered is now emissions-cheating cleared 3.0 EcoDiesel (CRD) V6.

Part of a $1.6-billion (R28.7-billion) investment by Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles into the former Dodge Viper and PowerTech V8 engine Mack Avenue Engine Plant in Detroit, the Grand Cherokee will be build alongside the plug-in hybrid ‘4xe’ versions of the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade, meaning it could also feature a PHEV drivetrain similar to the Chinese market Grand Wagoneer.

