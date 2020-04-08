Honda South Africa: BR-V here to stay

Honda Motor South Africa has thrown its support behind the BR-V after the models’ rumoured axing in India become official at the beginning of this month.

In a statement, the automaker’s General Manager of Automobiles, Dinesh Govender, said the BR-V, which received a subtle facelift in February, will not be phased out as it serves as “one of our pillar models”.

“Honda Motor Southern Africa has no plans to discontinue the BR-V and is currently securing sufficient stock of the BR-V from India while the alternate factory is being set up for production,” Govender said.

“[It] is currently the only seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) in its price class. This affords the BR-V a significant advantage over its competitors, and consistently makes it one of our top two best-sellers in South Africa along with the Amaze compact sedan”.

Its discontinuing coming as a result of poor sales and the implementing of the new BS6 emissions regulations, for which neither the 1.5-litre petrol or 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine were adapted, it remains to be seen whether the BR-V would now be sourced from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia or Pakistan Plants and if it would be cheaper or pricier than the outgoing Indian model.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.