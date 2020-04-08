Sharply styled facelift Toyota Fortuner spied unwrapped

Having appeared in both camouflaged and rendered forms, the updated Toyota Fortuner has been spotted in the metal undergoing final testing ahead of its reported July world debut.

Based on the grainy images taken by motor1.com Brazil, the basic silhouette is unchanged with the two-tone exterior mirroring that of the Epic added to the local line-up last week, but with a restyled grille, redesigned headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, a new Raize inspired air intake, a tweaked front bumper and just visible C-shaped faux intakes integrated into the flanks of the rear bumper.

No images of the interior were pictured, but reports are that it will come with upgraded materials and a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Up front, and depending on the market, the Fortuner will keep the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the big displacement 4.0-litre V6 as well as the 2.4 GD-6 and 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engines, but expect the latter to receive a bump in power if reports about the powerunit sporting more grunt in the facelift Hilux are to be believed.

Given the timing of the images expect more and possibly even specification details to emerge in the coming weeks.

