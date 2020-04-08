Motoring News 8.4.2020 03:02 pm

Sharply styled facelift Toyota Fortuner spied unwrapped

Charl Bosch
Sharply styled facelift Toyota Fortuner spied unwrapped

Basic silhouette is unchanged but with a restyled Raize inspired grille, redesigned headlights and a tweaked front bumper.

Having appeared in both camouflaged and rendered forms, the updated Toyota Fortuner has been spotted in the metal undergoing final testing ahead of its reported July world debut.

Based on the grainy images taken by motor1.com Brazil, the basic silhouette is unchanged with the two-tone exterior mirroring that of the Epic added to the local line-up last week, but with a restyled grille, redesigned headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, a new Raize inspired air intake, a tweaked front bumper and just visible C-shaped faux intakes integrated into the flanks of the rear bumper.

No images of the interior were pictured, but reports are that it will come with upgraded materials and a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Up front, and depending on the market, the Fortuner will keep the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the big displacement 4.0-litre V6 as well as the 2.4 GD-6 and 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engines, but expect the latter to receive a bump in power if reports about the powerunit sporting more grunt in the facelift Hilux are to be believed.

Given the timing of the images expect more and possibly even specification details to emerge in the coming weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Toyota Quantum VX shows boxy can be stylish 8.4.2020
Toyota reintroduces Epic trim to streamlined Fortuner range 2.4.2020
Trademark application Down Under another step to reality for hot Toyota Corolla 1.4.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition