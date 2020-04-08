More kit added to Lexus IS, RC, LS and NX ranges

With the most recent model addition being the mid-range EX version of the ES 300h in January, Lexus has revised the IS, RC, LS and NX ranges by affording each with a range of new features.

IS

Set to be replaced next year by an all-new model with the reported same rear-wheel-drive platform as the new Mazda6, the IS, which in its current third generation has been on sale since 2013, benefits from a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system on the 350 F Sport and 300h EX models, as well as a rear window blind with the former also getting full LED headlights. A new colour called Manganese Luster sounds the revisions off.

RC

Positioned below the flagship LC, the changes to the RC coupe is reserved for the 350 F Sport which not only comes with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio, but also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

LS

At the sharp-end of the range, the LS sedan retains the 500 and 500 F Sport derivatives, but now comes with Lane Trace Assist and Steering Vibration as part of the revised Lane Keep Assist system, Adaptive All Speed Cruise Control and the removal of two colours; Terrane Khaki and Amber, the latter however still offered on the ‘regular’ 500.

NX

Receiving the bulk of the changes, the NX, which last come under the knife in 2017, now comprises of five models with the EX becoming the entry-level in place of the previous E, while the same trim level grade has been applied to the hybrid in offering a more accessible model to the top-spec SE. The F Sport meanwhile remains the flagship petrol only model.

In terms of spec, all models now feature the mentioned 17-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the F Sport adds Adaptive LED headlights and the Safety Sense system made up of Pre-Crash, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Trace Assist.

In addition to these, a panoramic sunroof, full leather trim, memory function for the driver’s seat, electrically folding rear seats, folding electric mirrors, an electric tailgate, auto-levelling headlights with washer jets, plus wood trim have been added to the SE hybrid.

As before, all models come standard with a seven year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

PRICING

IS

300 EX – R733 100

300h EX – R826 600

350 F Sport – R863 200

RC

350 F Sport – R1 009 100

LS

500 – R2 022 000

500 F Sport – R2 200 800

NX

300 EX – R722 600

300h EX – R819 100

300 F Sport – R826 500

300h SE – R933 500

