New production facility beckons for next generation Volkswagen Amarok

The key production facility since its unveiling a decade ago, a series of reports from Argentina has confirmed that the next generation Volkswagen Amarok will no longer be built at the General Pacheco plant when it becomes a reality in 2022.

According to financial publication, ambito.com, Wolfsburg allegedly pulled the plug on Argentinean production of the newcomer that will also spawn the next generation Ford Ranger as part of the marque’s joint partnership with the Blue Oval.

Known internally as Project Cyclone, the aim was to produce between 100 000 to 120 000 models a year in order to also lift Ranger production at the Dearborn marque’s plant in the same area from its current 50 000 units a year.

As it stands, Volkswagen’s facility will now instead produce the Tarek SUV, known as the Tharu in China, as part of a $650-million plant expansion, which will result in its alliance partner’s plant continuing to run at reduced capacity in producing only the Ranger whose version of the shared new model will reportedly arrive next year.

In a related report, cronista.com states that the outbreak of the Coronavirus has also put a damper on Amarok production where production has subsequently been delayed as a result of the plant’s closure.

While both manufactures have denied exiting Argentina, it now seems apparent that the next generation Amarok will have to be sourced from Germany for South Africa which could result in it being pricier than the current Pacheco sourced model. The Ranger meanwhile is likely to remain a locally-built model.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.