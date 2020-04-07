Possible that a pick-up Land Rover Defender could still happen

An open-deck version of the new Land Rover Defender has once again come into speculation with a new report alleging that it could become a reality if approved.

Despite Solihull’s rejection of a pick-up derivative last year after leaked documents confirmed it becoming a reality around 2021, Britain’s Autocar has now alleged that Land Rover has confessed that a pick-up Defender is “technically possible” but that it remains a no-no for now.

Back in August, Jaguar-Land Rover Managing Director for Australia, Mark Cameron, told whichcar.com.au that a pick-up “would do really well” Down Under but added that its existence would depend on whether a sound business case could be made.

