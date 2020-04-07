Motoring News 7.4.2020 08:38 am

Possible that a pick-up Land Rover Defender could still happen

Charl Bosch
Possible that a pick-up Land Rover Defender could still happen

Land Rover has confessed that a pick-up Defender is “technically possible”.

An open-deck version of the new Land Rover Defender has once again come into speculation with a new report alleging that it could become a reality if approved.

Despite Solihull’s rejection of a pick-up derivative last year after leaked documents confirmed it becoming a reality around 2021, Britain’s Autocar has now alleged that Land Rover has confessed that a pick-up Defender is “technically possible” but that it remains a no-no for now.

Back in August, Jaguar-Land Rover Managing Director for Australia, Mark Cameron, told whichcar.com.au that a pick-up “would do really well” Down Under but added that its existence would depend on whether a sound business case could be made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sharpened-up Land Rover Discovery Sport still has a dual personality 18.3.2020
This is it: Thirty model new Land Rover Defender range priced 16.3.2020
Hybrid power coming for Land Rover Discovery 14.1.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists

World Sweden’s liberal virus strategy questioned as death toll mounts

World UPDATE: British PM Johnson now in ICU

Covid-19 Virus cases in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain rise as more patients admitted to ICU


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition