Hatchback classics for the future

The world might be a very different place AC (after coronavirus), particularly when it comes to automobiles. My guess is there will be a huge shake-up in the number of carmakers and models we have available in South Africa.

You will have to settle for bland, although the way our currency is collapsing, these basic forms of transport will still cost you the arm and the leg you didn’t lose to the virus or to the inevitable economic meltdown.

So, to cheer you up, take your mind off things and give you something to go shopping for, we are going to look at two modern classics which you can buy now, which should only increase in value. This is not professional advice; these are the collective opinions of petrolheads on the lifestyle motoring section of Saturday Citizen.

We define a modern classic as something less than 20 years old, which was great to drive because of its performance and handling; which was unusual or which simply stood apart from its contemporaries.

Alfa Romeo 147 GTA

Alfisiti (which is what fans of the quirky Italian marque are known as) would understand this choice. The rest of us? Not so much. That’s because this car came from the middle of Alfa’s less-than-bulletproof period (pretty much the case for most of the brand’s history).

The 147 was a pretty (some would say) front-wheel-drive hatchback. It was launched in 1999 and facelifted in 2004 before reaching the end of its life in 2010, when it was replaced by the Guilietta. It came with a range of engines, from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder up to a screaming 3.2-litre V6 petrol and you could even get a diesel motor if you wanted economy (out of an Alfa, seriously?).

The 147 top-of-the-range was the GTA, with the 3.2 V6 pushing out an eye-watering 184 kW and 300 Nm of torque – Alfa’s contender in the “hot hatch” segment. At the time it made that particular debut, in 2002, there was little around to touch it in the category. It would hit 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and, road and bravery permitting, would go on to 246 km/h flat out.

It had its foibles. The driving position was odd – and that’s being kind. Your arms would stretch out, but your knees would be drawn up tight. Alfa fans say once you master it, the position works well. Let’s just say it’s an acquired taste. Then, with 184 kW going through the front wheels and, even with a limited slip differential, you got heaps of torque steer (where the front wheels fight each to drag your car off to its side of the road … very emotional and very Italian). Still the car did handle well. And everything that was wrong was instantly forgotten the moment you stomped on the accelerator.

That V6 had one of the best-sounding engines. The howl as it approached its 6 500 rpm redline would send shivers down any car lover’s spine. There are not many around– quite a few were written off by boy racers or gave too much trouble and were too expensive to fix. But if you can get one for less than R220 000 you’ll be doing well. If it’s got high mileage, though, get it checked out.

Volkswagen Golf R32

Almost identical in concept and execution to the 147 GTA, this was VW’s “hotter than the GTi” hatch. VW shoe-horned its 3.2-litre, 24-valve V6 (used in a number of models in the VW/Audi group, including in the Porsche Cayenne) into the Golf.

Pushing out 184 kW and 320 Nm of torque, the R32 was good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.2 seconds, with the dual-clutch DSG gearbox. Interestingly, the excellent VW six-speed manual gearbox could only return 6.5 seconds for the same sprint. Top speed was rated as 248 km/h.

The R32’s V6 produced a lovely sound, although the fanatics would say the Alfa made a much better noise – the German powerplant seemed to be more muted. Handling was out of the top drawer because it had the VW/Audi group’s tried-and-tested all-wheel-drive system (derived from the Quattros which won World Rally Championships) so there was no torque steer problem. Because of this, in everyday driving conditions, the R32 would be a much safer and faster car than the Alfa. Around a track, though, it would have been pretty close.

Both V6 engines could consume lots of fuel, so didn’t last long in production, both being phased out for hotter 2.0-litre turbos which made more power and promised better fuel efficiency. As a long-term prospect, expect the VW to hold up better than the Alfa, because of its better build quality. Neither is problem free, especially if maintenance has been neglected since the car left its warranty period. There are also a few fake R32s around, so do your research.

Be prepared to pay anything up to R300 000 for a low-mileage, well looked-after example with a full service history. A word of warning: the R32 is popular with the “gangster” set, so you better keep your wits about you…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.