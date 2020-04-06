Motoring News 6.4.2020 10:36 am

Volkswagen Tech boss: Still life left in internal combustion power

Charl Bosch
Volkswagen Tech boss: Still life left in internal combustion power

Development of cleaner fuels are offsetting ever more stringent emissions regulations.

Despite its focus and large scale investment into electrical powertrains, Volkswagen has confirmed that it will stick with internal combustion engines for the foreseeable future due to ongoing advancements.

According to Wolfsburg’s Technical Developments Operations Head, Matthias Rabe, the development of cleaner fuels are offsetting ever more stringent emissions regulations, which, together with the weight and limitations of modern batteries, are resulting in the life of petrol and diesel engines being prolonged.

“We will come to e-fuels. If you look at the aviation industry, e-fuels are in high demand because [planes] won’t go electric, otherwise you won’t cross the Atlantic. We take our CO2 targets very seriously and want to be a role model on CO2, but that doesn’t mean we will exclude the combustion engine,” Rabe told Britain’s Autocar.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Forbidden fruit: Special edition Volkswagen Atlas arrives at basecamp 3.4.2020
Mystery SUV ‘teased’ by Volkswagen boss’ post the next Tiguan? 3.4.2020
Volkswagen still keen on having buyers put themselves into gear 24.3.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Ramaphosa: Covid-19 assistance for Africa could run into billions of dollars

Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition