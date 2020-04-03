RGM turns the wick up on Ford Ranger Raptor

With Ford having confirmed talks but not yet officially committed to the much hyped about Ranger Raptor V8, renowned local turner, RG Motorsport, has given the Blue Oval’s halo pick-up a once over in the shape of more power.

Known as the Stage One upgrade, the revisions include a custom-made intercooler, a cotton gauze performance air filter, replacing of the catalytic converter with a 76 mm downpipe and the latest Dastek sourced Unichip X processor known as the Unichip X that comes with a so-called Valet map setting, a low-boost pressure mode and an anti-theft setting.

In spite of the tweaks not involving the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine being swapped for the Mustang’s 5.0-litre Coyote V8, RGM claims a power and torque hike of 23kW/90Nm with outputs rising from 157kW/500Nm to 180kW/590Nm.

“Tuning the Raptor to obtain increased power without sacrificing refinement – not to mention retaining similar fuel consumption in like-for-like driving – hasn’t been an easy task from a mapping point of view. In fact, it has been a project which kept our research and development team occupied for the best part of six months,” RGM’s Steve Green said.

“Importantly, the powerful processer in the X allows for myriad input signals to be monitored on a rolling road and adjusted with bespoke instruments, making this a true piggyback system. Each parameter can be optimised for that specific engine and its uniqueness.”

Priced at R33 000 excluding the Raptor, the Stage One kit comes as standard with a six month/20 000 km warranty.

