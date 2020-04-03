Forbidden fruit: Special edition Volkswagen Atlas arrives at basecamp

Volkswagen has unveiled a special off-road accessorised version of the Atlas due out in North America later this year. It was the recipient of a mid-life facelift in February,

A reported $2,500 (R47,055) premium over the SEL 4Motion on which it is based, the Atlas Basecamp is the result of Volkswagen teaming up with specialist aftermarket accessory company Air Design, with the subtle touches consisting of a satin silver and textured anthracite two-tone front skidplate, satin silver door rocker panels, textured anthracite wheel arch cladding and a satin silver rear skidplate.

Equipped as standard with a rear towbar and featuring bespoke badging on the front wings, the Basecamp rides on special 17-inch fifteen52 alloy wheels wrapped in Traverse MX tyres, which available in a choice of two colours; Radiant Silver and Frosted Graphite.

Despite the uptakes, no changes to the interior have taken place or indeed underneath the bonnet, where the 3.6 VR6 engine continues to produce 206kW/360Nm. Like the standard Atlas, drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Serving as Volkswagen’s flagship model in North America, the Chattanooga, Tennessee built Atlas has classified as a USA only model and therefore a no-no for South Africa, despite reports dating back two years that it could possibly become available with right-hand-drive.

