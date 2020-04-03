Leaked documents suggests Ford Mustang Mach 1 will not only replace the Bullitt

A model of which little has been known since first spy images emerged in January, a series of leaked vehicle identification numbers (VIN) has shed new light on not only next year’s Ford Mustang line-up in North America, but also the returning Mach 1.

According to documents posted by the Mustang6G online forum, the Mach 1 will spearhead the 2021 model year new Mustang range, but while it appears seemingly set to replace the Steve McQueen-tribute edition Bullitt as previously indicated, the somehow obtained internal pages seems to suggest that it will also take over from the Shelby GT350.

Based on the leaks, the Mach 1 will slot-in above the Shelby GT500 and join the existing line-up consisting of the standard coupe and cabriolet, plus the GT models that will be offered with the same bodystyle options. With the exception of the 5.2-litre supercharged Voodoo V8 that powers the GT500, the rest of the range will once again have the option of the 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder or the long serving normally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8, which could produce as much as 373 kW in the Mach 1.

Having recently been spied undergoing testing wearing comparatively light layers of camouflage, chances are that more details are likely to be unearthed in the coming weeks and months.

