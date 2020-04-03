 
 
Motoring News 3.4.2020 09:20 am

Forbidden side of bakkie’s 95 years: Part One

Charl Bosch
Saveiro has consistently been ruled out with the biggest stumbling block being the lack of right-hand-drive availability.

Nineteen-twenty-five was a year deeply ensconced within the decade known as the “Roaring Twenties”. From an automotive standpoint, it saw the founding of the Chrysler Corporation, Sir Malcolm Campbell becoming the first person to crack 150 mph (240km/h) and more importantly, the introduction of a new type of vehicle, the pick-up truck. Initially nothing more than a Ford Model T with a wooden loadbox, the foundation was literally laid for a vehicle which has morphed over the last 95 years from a hardworking workhorse, into a capable “work-hard, play-hard” all-rounder. Regardless of which reference you use to describe it; pick-up,...



Lock Down

