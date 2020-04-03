Mystery SUV ‘teased’ by Volkswagen boss’ post the next Tiguan?

With the confirmation last month that the Tiguan would be joining the Golf and Passat in receiving the performance plug-in hybrid GTE moniker, a new image, allegedly showing the next generation, model has gone live thanks to Wolfsburg’s Chairman, Herbert Diess.

According to motor1.com, the background snap appeared in a post on Diess’ LinkedIn profile in which he explained the automaker’s reliance on digital design for the first time. Adding fuel to the fire that the pictured model could be the Tiguan is Diess’ reference to it in the post and in the final line of the statement which, when translated, reads, “our current best-selling model in the group is getting an attractive successor”.

The online publication has however stressed that the picture should be taken with a pinch of salt as could simply be a design representation of what the Tiguan could look like, and not the actual model as it appears highly unlikely that Diess would show a new model off well before its actual unveiling.

As it stands, the Tiguan is set to receive a mid-life facelift later this year as evident by the spotting of several models on various online platforms undergoing testing, meaning that its replacement is still someway off and therefore strange as to why it would be leaked this early.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.