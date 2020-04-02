Toyota reintroduces Epic trim to streamlined Fortuner range

Having benefitted from an infotainment system upgrade last year, Toyota has introduced yet more revisions to the Fortuner range, including the return of the Epic trim designation as a permanent fixture.

Likely to be the last upgrade for the current iteration of the second generation Fortuner before the recently spied, more thoroughly updated model debuts towards the end of the year, the changes sees the removal of not only the 4.0-litre V6 engine, but also the six-speed manual gearbox on the flagship 2.8 GD-6.

In a range now consisting of eight models, the mentioned Epic nomenclature has been applied across the range, albeit in two guises; the standard whose unique applique consists of an Epic branded nudge bar and towbar, and the Epic Black that combines a bi-tone black roof with a Glacier White paint finish. Also reserved for the latter are black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and black mirror caps. On the standard Epic, a choice of four colours are offered; Chromium Silver, Glacier White, Avant-Garde Bronze and Graphite Grey.

Still providing seating for seven with all models gaining leather upholstery, the interior revisions are significantly smaller and limited to branded scuff plates and Epic badged floor mats. No changes to the standard specification sheet have been made.

The removal of the V6 aside, the rest of the range continues as is with the entry-level 2.7-litre petrol model continuing to produce 122kW/245Nm and the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel 110kW/400Nm. While the latter can be paired to either the mentioned manual ‘box or an optional six-speed automatic, the latter being the sole option for the four-wheel-drive model, the petrol is limited to the self-shifter only with drive going to the rear wheels as standard.

As mentioned, the 2.8 GD-6 is now offered with the auto ‘box only with its outputs of 130kW/450Nm being unchanged, the sole option being the rear-wheel-drive Raised Body and the four-wheel-drive.

A three year/100 000 km warranty and six service/90 000 km service plan is again standard on all models.

PRICING

Fortuner 2.7 RB AT – R510 700

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB – R530 000

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT – R550 800

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R578 900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB Epic AT – R660 000

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB Epic Black AT – R670 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 Epic 4×4 AT – R729 000

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 Epic 4×4 Black AT – R739 100

