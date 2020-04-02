Toyota gives Fortuner range an Epic cut

Having benefitted from an infotainment system upgrade last year, Toyota has introduced yet more revisions to the Fortuner range, including the return of the Epic trim designation as a permanent fixture.

Likely to be the last upgrade for the current iteration of the second generation Fortuner before the recently spied, more thoroughly updated model debuts towards the end of the year, the changes sees the removal of not only the entry-level 2.7-litre petrol model, but also the 4.0-litre V6 and the 2.4 GD-6, along with the six-speed manual gearbox.

In a range now consisting of only four models, the mentioned Epic nomenclature has been applied across the range, albeit in two guises; the standard whose unique applique consists of an Epic branded nudge bar and towbar, and the Epic Black that combines a bi-tone black roof with a Glacier White paint finish. Also reserved for the latter are black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and black mirror caps. On the standard Epic, a choice of four colours are offered; Chromium Silver, Glacier White, Avant-Garde Bronze and Graphite Grey.

Still providing seating for seven with all models gaining leather upholstery, the interior revisions are significantly smaller and limited to branded scuff plates and Epic badged floor mats. No changes to the standard specification sheet have been made.

As indicated by the removal of the mentioned powertrains, all Fortuners are now powered by the 130kW/450Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine paired to the six-speed automatic gearbox, with the sole option being the rear-wheel-drive Raised Body and the four-wheel-drive with selectable low-range.

A three year/100 000 km warranty and six service/90 000 km service plan is again standard on all models.

PRICING

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB Epic AT – R660 000

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB Epic Black AT – R670 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 Epic 4×4 AT – R729 000

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 Epic 4×4 Black AT – R739 100

